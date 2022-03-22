Couture, Barabanov goals rally Sharks past Flames 4-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Logan Couture and Alexander Barabanov scored in a 28-second span in the third period, rallying the San Jose Sharks to a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames. Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Timo Meier also scored for San Jose (28-27-8). Johnny Gaudreau, Dillon Dube, and Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary (38-17-8), which lost at home in regulation for just the second time in 19 games (15-2-2). Matthew Tkachuk had a pair of assists.