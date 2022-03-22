Falcons sign ex-Georgia star Lorenzo Carter to 1-year deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia football star Lorenzo Carter is returning home to play for the Atlanta Falcons. Looking to bolster its pass rush, the Falcons announced they have signed the outside linebacker to a one-year contract. Carter grew up in suburban Atlanta and was selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. The previous season, he starred on Georgia’s team that reached the national championship game before losing to Alabama. Carter had a career-best five sacks for the Giants in 2021. He joins a Falcons team that had an NFL-low 18 sacks in 2021.