Judge asks $21M, Yankees offer $17M; Gallo, Torres top deals

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees reached agreements on one-year contracts with 10 of their 11 players eligible for arbitration and exchanged proposed salaries with slugger Aaron Judge, who asked for a raise from $10,175,000 to $21 million and was offered $17 million. New York reached agreements with outfielder Joey Gallo, second baseman Gleyber Torres, left-hander Jordan Montgomery,, right-hander Jameson Taillon, infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, right-hander Chad Green, left-hander Wandy Peralta, right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga, infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar, right-hander Clay Holmes and catcher Kyle Higashioka.