Nadal out injured at least 1 month in lead-up to French Open

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says he will be sidelined for four to six weeks because of a rib injury. The problem may put in jeopardy his preparations for the French Open in two months. Nadal says he underwent exams in Spain on Monday and results showed he has a stress fracture on one of his left ribs. The injury was sustained in the semifinals at Indian Wells against Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal lost in the final to Taylor Fritz in two sets on Sunday. Nadal says “this is not good news and I didn’t expect it. I’m devastated and sad because it comes after a great start to the season.”