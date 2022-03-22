Portugal replaces goalkeeper ahead of Turkey qualifier

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal has called up Wolverhampton goalkeeper José Sá to replace Anthony Lopes for the World Cup qualifier against Turkey on Thursday. The Portuguese soccer federation says Lopes has been ruled out because of an undisclosed injury. Portugal coach Fernando Santos had to replace Pepe with Tiago Djaló on Monday after the veteran defender tested positive for COVID-19. Portugal hosts Turkey in Porto. The team will play either Italy or North Macedonia in the final round of the qualifying playoffs if it advances.