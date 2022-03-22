Ryan eager for new start in Indy after 14 seasons in Atlanta

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is ready for a change. After 14 seasons in Atlanta, Ryan joined his new team Tuesday. In his first public comments, Ryan thanked the Falcons for the success and memories he built during his tenure as the best starting quarterback in franchise history. But the soon-to-be 37-year-old Ryan also embraces his role with Indy. The Colts believe Ryan can make them a Super Bowl contender by stabilizing a position that has had six different opening day starters over the past six seasons.