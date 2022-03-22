Yanks’ Judge, 5 Braves among players headed to arbitration

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and five players from the World Series champion Atlanta Braves are among the players who are headed toward salary arbitration hearings that will occur during the regular season after failing to agree to contracts for 2022. Judge is in his final season before potentially becoming a free agent. Both he and the Yankees have said they want to discuss a long-term deal to keep him in the Bronx. Judge has asked for $21 million, while the Yankees have offered $17 million. Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos could wind up with potentially awkward hearings against Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, Adam Duvall, Max Fried and Luke Jackson.