31 players left in arbitration as more than 150 reach deals

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

A total of 156 players agreed to contracts in the hours before the delayed deadline to exchange proposed salaries with teams in arbitration and just three reached multiyear deals, all for two years: third baseman Matt Chapman and Toronto at $25 million, outfielder Darin Ruf and San Francisco at $6.25 million and left-hander Richard Bleier and Miami at $6 million. While 31 players swapped figures with their clubs and remain headed to hearings, 153 agreed to one-year contracts, led by the Dodgers’ Trea Turner at $21 million and Washington’s Juan Soto at $17.1 million.