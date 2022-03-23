AUTO RACING: Hendrick off to fast start, F1 and IndyCar, too

By The Associated Press

Hendrick Motorsports is off to a consistent start in NASCAR’s top series. William Byron became the third winner in five races for the Chevrolet team at reconfigured Atlanta, and defending series champion Chase Elliott remains atop the point standings. All three series head to Austin, Texas this weekend to compete on the Circuit of the Americas. The Formula One series heads to Saudi Arabia after a great start for Ferrari and a less-than-stellar start for defending champion Max Verstappen and the Red Bull team in Bahrain. And Team Penske has won both IndyCar races after Josef Newgarden won at Texas.