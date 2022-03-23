Big Ten places four teams in women’s Sweet 16 again

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

It has been seven years since the Big Ten had a team reach the Final Four and more than two decades since the conference had a national champion in women’s basketball. With the conference having four teams in the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive year, those streaks could be ending soon. Michigan, Indiana, Ohio State and Maryland are all playing in the regional semifinals this weekend. That matches the ACC for most teams left in the NCAA Tournament.