Caleb Williams gets to work after move from Oklahoma to USC

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley are back at work together as spring football begins at Southern California. The quarterback who seized the starting job at Oklahoma midway through his freshman season is starting over on the West Coast. But it isn’t a completely fresh start, and that’s important to Williams. Riley is here, as are former Sooners receiver Mario Williams and several key assistants and support personnel from Oklahoma. Riley also appeared to be thrilled to get to work after his stunning move to USC. The head coach participated actively in individual workouts with his new players, even filling the role of a defensive back during passing drills.