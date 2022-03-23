Coach’s quandry: Horvath or Steffen in goal for US?

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ethan Horvath or Zack Steffen is likely to be in goal at Estadio Azteca when the United States opens the final qualifying window against Mexico. They were backups with English clubs for much of the season. Both are coming off big saves in Sunday’s FA Cup quarterfinals with Horvath for Nottingham Forest and Steffen for Manchester City. New England’s Matt Turner started eight of the first 11 qualifiers and Steffen the other three, but the Arsenal-bound Turner is sidelined by an ankle injury. Horvath has supplanted Brice Samba as Forest’s starter, while Steffen is a backup to City’s Ederson.