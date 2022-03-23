Michaels, Herbstreit to call Prime Video’s NFL package

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the announcing team when Prime Video takes over “Thursday Night Football” in September. Michaels moves to Prime from NBC. His contract with NBC ended last month after he was in the booth for his 11th Super Bowl. Herbstreit will remain ESPN’s lead college football analyst and do NFL games for Prime. ESPN also announced that Herbstreit had signed a multiyear extension.