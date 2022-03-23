New USFL adds 3-point conversions among its rule twists

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Three-point conversions, an alternative option for the onside kick and a best-of three play shootout in overtime are among the different rules for the revitalized USFL. The new league, which begins play in April, is releasing its rules Wednesday. A copy obtained by The Associated Press explained several twists to the traditional rules in the NFL and college football. Scoring teams have a third option to attempt an extra point. A successful scrimmage play from the 10-yard line equals three points. A second option to retain possession after scoring will be converting a fourth-and-12 from a team’s 33. In overtime, each team’s offense will alternate plays against the opposing defense from the 2.