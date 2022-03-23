NHL voids Knights-Ducks Dadonov deal over no-trade clause
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
The NHL has voided the Golden Knights’ trade of Evgenii Dadonov to the Ducks because Anaheim was on his no-trade list. The league says Dadonov’s limited no-trade clause had not been complied with. Vegas tried to trade Dadonov and a future second-round pick to Anaheim to clear salary cap space that could be used to activate players currently on long-term injured reserve. Dadonov counts $5 million against the cap this season and next. It was not immediately clear why NHL Central Registry approved the deal when it was filed prior to the trade deadline Monday.
