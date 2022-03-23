Nuggets agree to multiyear contract extension with Malone

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a multiyear contract extension with coach Michael Malone. Terms of the extension were not released by the team. Malone was under contract through the 2022-23 season. Malone has won 309 games in the regular season over seven years in Denver. That total ranks third in franchise history behind only Doug Moe and George Karl. His 20 postseason victories are fourth all-time in team history, and just four away from matching Moe. This season, Denver is closing in on its fourth straight postseason appearance despite the absence of point guard Jamal Murray and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr.