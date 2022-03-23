UNC Wilmington beats Middle Tennessee for CBI championship

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Mike Okauru scored 11 of his 28 points in the two overtime periods, Jaylen Sims also finished with 28 points and UNC Wilmington beat Middle Tennessee 96-90 in the College Basketball Invitational championship game. Jaylen Fornes added 19 points for UNC Wilmington. Okauru was 10 of 12 from the line and Sims 14 of 15 as the teams combined for 56 fouls and 89 free-throw attempts. Donovan Sims scored a season-high 27 points and had eight rebounds for the Blue Raiders (26-11). DeAndre Dishman added 17 points and Teafale Lenard Jr had 11 points. Sims sank a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in the first overtime to tie it at 81.