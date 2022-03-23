Skip to Content
US looks for 1st qualifier win in thin air of Estadio Azteca

By RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writer

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. could clinch a return to soccer’s World Cup with two games to spare if it wins in Mexico City, Panama loses at home to last-place Honduras and Costa Rica fails to win at home against first-place Canada. A home match against Panama looms as even more important this weekend. The three games, which conclude March 30, will help define a U.S. team that was rebuilt after failing to qualify for the 2017 tournament. Five American starters are injured, including star midfielder Weston McKennie and goalkeeper Matt Turner.

