Williams playing ‘goalie’ to protect rim in Duke’s NCAA push

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Duke’s Mark Williams is a center piece of the Blue Devils’ defense with his ability to protect the rim entering the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. The 7-foot-1 sophomore and NBA prospect has had two games with 15 points and five blocked shots to open the tournament. Williams is still developing his offensive game beyond scoring off of offensive rebounds and dunks. But his defense is a strength that could ultimately make him a first-round draft prospect if he continues to develop. Williams averages 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while ranking 10th nationally with 2.89 blocks per game.