Blue Jays trade Grichuk and $9.7M to Rockies for Tapia

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have traded outfielder Randal Grichuk and just over $9.7 million to the Colorado Rockies for outfielder Raimel Tapia and minor league infielder Adrian Pinto. The 29-year-old Grichuk hit .241 with 22 homers and 81 RBIs last season. The 28-year-old Tapia hit .273 with 50 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 133 games. The free agent signing of infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant had a big impact on Tapia. He was penciled in as the team’s left fielder before Bryant’s arrival.