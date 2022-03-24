Larrazábal shoots 8-under 64 to take 2-stroke lead in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Pablo Larrazábal shot an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the Qatar Masters. The Spaniard birdied his first three holes and had nine total. The 122nd-ranked player dropped only one shot. That was on the par-4 fifth hole as the temperature rose at Doha Golf Club. Larrazábal says the key to his success is “keep drinking a lot of water and keep making birdies.” Shubhankar Sharma, Marcus Helligkilde, Romain Langasque and Adrian Meronk were all two shots behind in a tie for second.