Lucas returns to Commanders’ revamped offensive line

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

The Washington Commanders are bringing back tackle Cornelius Lucas in the latest move to solidify the offensive line in front of new quarterback Carson Wentz. The veteran lineman spent the past two seasons with Washington. He started 15 games and appeared in 29 over that time. Lucas returns to a line that now includes Andrew Norwell in Ereck Flowers’ old spot at left guard. Washington signed Norwell in free agency from Jacksonville. 2020 All-Pro right guard Brandon Scherff left to sign with the Jaguars after playing the past two seasons on the franchise tag.