No. 1 South Carolina leaning on its defense in NCAA tourney

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina is leaning on its defense to lead the way in the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks finished third in the country in fewest points allowed this season and have upped the intensity in their first two NCAA games. South Carolina held Howard to 21 points, the fewest in tournament history. The Gamecocks followed that up by limiting Miami to 33 points Sunday to advance to its eighth straight Sweet 16. The challenge ramps up when the Gamecocks face fifth-seeded North Carolina in the Greensboro Region on Friday night. Particularly when the Gamecocks’ have shot just 36% or less the past three games.