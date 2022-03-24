Peru exec: MLS paid Polo fully after termination by Timbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former Portland Timbers midfielder Andy Polo’s contract was paid in full upon his dismissal from the team last month following allegations of domestic violence. Polo’s estranged wife made the abuse allegations on Peruvian television last month. Later it was revealed that sheriff’s deputies were called to the couple’s home last May. Polo was cited but never charged and he denies the claims. An executive with Polo’s new team in Peru said this week that Major League Soccer paid the full amount owned to him under his contract for the guarantee not to sue the league.