Russia says it hasn’t withdrawn from all swimming events

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has contradicted the governing body of swimming by asserting that it has not withdrawn from all events on this year’s calendar in response to being banned from the world championships because of the war in Ukraine. Russian and Belarusian swimmers were banned Wednesday from competing at the world championships in Hungary. The sport’s governing body had also said that Russia responded to the ban by withdrawing from all events on this year’s calendar. But the Russian swimming federation says the governing body published “an incorrect press release” and that it has only decided to skip the worlds in Budapest.