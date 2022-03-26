After Elite Eight loss, Sampson vows Houston ‘here to stay’

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Houston is out of the NCAA Tournament, yet the Cougars look built to stay around as a power program for a long time. Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson has already promised as much. With a Final Four last season and a return to the Elite Eight, the Cougars are doing more than just reviving the memories of Phi Slama Jama nearly four decades ago. Sampson has rebuilt the mid-major program into a major power that could be in the national title mix for years to come.