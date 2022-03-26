Backstrom has goal, assist as Capitals beat Devils 4-3

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom scored the go-ahead goal and then added an assist on the night Washington celebrated his 1,000th career point as the Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3. Alex Ovechkin scored his team-leading 42nd goal on a third-period power play to give Washington breathing room. Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals, who began the night 14 points ahead of Columbus for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Vitek Vanecek stopped 29 shots. Jack Hughes scored his 22nd goal and added his 30th assist, and Damon Severson and Jesper Bratt also scored for the last-place Devils, who missed a rare chance to secure a season-series victory over Washington. Nico Daws finished with 18 saves.