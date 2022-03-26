Cal takes men’s swimming and diving crown back from Texas

ATLANTA (AP) — Destin Lasco the 200 yard backstroke by more than a second at McAuley Aquatic Center to help California win the men’s swimming and diving national title. Cal, which has won two of the last three championships, finished with 487.5 points, 51 ahead of defending national champion and second-place Texas. Florida was third with 374. In the second event on the fourth-and-final day of the NCAA championships, Lasco finished in 1 minute, 37.71 seconds and Cal teammate was third in 1:39.06 as the Golden Bears took control of the team competition. Carson Foster of Texas finished second in 1:38.77 but the Longhorns gave up their lead — for good. Texas won the 400 freestyle relay in a pool-record 2:46.03.