Spurgeon scores in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2

By BRIAN HALL
Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the game into overtime. Jake Bean and Jakub Voracek scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins made 35 saves in goal.

