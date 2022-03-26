Villanova to 7th Final Four, beats Houston 50-44 in South

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jermaine Samuels had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Villanova advanced to its third NCAA Final Four in the last six NCAA Tournaments with a 50-44 victory over Houston in the South Region final. Caleb Daniels added 14 points for the Wildcats, and fifth-year senior Collin Gillespie’s only made field goal was a clutch shot late. Villanova won national titles in 2016 and 2018. The Wildcats will face either Kansas or Miami in the Final Four. Both teams shot about 29 percent from the field. Taze Moore had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars. They were denied making consecutive Final Four appearances for the first time since 1982-84.