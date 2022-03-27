Canada advances to World Cup for first time in 36 years

TORONTO (AP) — Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored and Canada secured its first World Cup berth in 36 years with a 4-0 victory over Jamaica on Sunday. Canada has been to the World Cup just once before, in 1986. Canada missed out a chance to secure a spot in Qatar last week against Costa Rica. It was Canada’s first loss in three qualifying rounds and it snapped a six-game winning streak. Boosted by the home crowd at BMO Filed, Canada rebounded against the Jamaicans, who were already eliminated.