Dusty Baker tinkering with Astros’ leadoff man

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Houston manager Dusty Baker is trying to find a leadoff hitter this spring with the goal of batting All-Star José Altuve second. The 31-year-old second baseman hit leadoff in all 144 games he started last season, leading the Astros to their third World Series appearance in five years. In his career, Altuve has started 530 games hitting second – six more times than he’s hit leadoff. He’s been slotted second in the three spring games he’s played in and says he doesn’t care if he leads off or bats second.