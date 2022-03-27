Mets aces deGrom, Scherzer combo for all 9 innings vs Cards

By BILL WHITEHEAD

Associated Press

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer teamed up to give the New York Mets a complete performance. After deGrom started and pitched three innings, Scherzer relieved and threw the final six innings in a 7-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. In his second spring start, deGrom surrendered four hits, allowing an RBI single to Harrison Bader. He struck out five and didn’t issue a walk. Also making his second spring appearance, Scherzer gave up two runs and three hits, including a solo homer by Anderson Tejeda. He struck out seven and walked one over 89 pitches.