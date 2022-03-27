Peru, Colombia and Chile fight for World Cup playoff spot

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay have already secured the region’s four direct spots at the World Cup in Qatar later this year, but there’s still a lot at stake in the final round of South American qualifying on Tuesday. The biggest prize is the international playoff spot against an Asian team as Peru on 21 points, Colombia on 20 and Chile on 19 chase fifth place. That playoff in June is likely to be against Australia, United Arab Emirates or Iraq. Peru will secure its place with a home victory against Paraguay. Colombia needs to beat Venezuela and hope Peru doesn’t win. Chile will have to top Uruguay in Santiago with everything else going its way.