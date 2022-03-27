Rays option 2-way prospect Brendan McKay to minor leagues

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Two-way prospect Brendan McKay is among five players the Tampa Bay Rays have optioned to the minor leagues. A rookie who hasn’t played in the majors since 2019 because of injuries, McKay was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 June amateur draft. He made one start at designated hitter and went 2-4 with a 5.14 ERA in 13 pitching apperances, including 11 starts, with the Rays two years ago. The 26-year-old left-hander underwent shoulder surgery in 2020 and missed the entire season.