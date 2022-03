BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Florida Atlantic softball coach Joan Joyce, the only coach in the program’s 28-year history whose numerous claims to fame included once striking out Ted Williams, has died. The school announced her death Sunday. Joyce died Saturday, the school said, without disclosing the cause. She was 81. Joyce’s famed strikeout of Williams came at an exhibition in Waterbury, Connecticut, in the 1960s.