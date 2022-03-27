Tavares powers Maple Leafs past Panthers 5-2

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares scored two power-play goals in the second period, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers. Mitch Marner set up three goals, including both of Tavares’ scores, and Morgan Rielly, Ilya Mikheyev and Auston Matthews — into an empty net with less than a second remaining — also scored for the Maple Leafs. Petr Mrazek made 33 saves as Toronto won for the second time in three games since the trade deadline. Brandon Montour and Ryan Lomberg scored for Eastern Conference-leading Florida.