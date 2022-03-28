Bogdanovic scores 29, Hawks beat Pacers 132-123

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 29 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks past the Indiana Pacers 132-123. Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter each contributed 22 points and Capela added 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who are 10th in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young had 14 points and 16 assists. Buddy Hield scored 26 points for the Pacers, who have lost four consecutive games and are out of playoff contention. Tyrese Haliburton scored 25 points with 13 assists.