Buzzer beaters, NBA stars highlight best of Duke-UNC rivalry

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

The Duke-North Carolina rivalry has been filled with future NBA stars and intense finishes through nearly 100 meetings in Mike Krzyzewski’s Hall of Fame tenure with the Blue Devils. The teams are preparing to meet Saturday in the Final Four. That will mark the first meeting between the neighboring programs in the rivalry’s history. The list of memorable games in the rivalry during Krzyzewski’s tenure include wins by North Carolina in 2005 on a late shot by Marvin Williams as well as Austin Rivers’ buzzer-beater in Duke’s win in 2012.