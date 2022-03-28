Canadian gymnasts ask for investigation into ‘toxic’ culture

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

A group of Canadian gymnasts is asking Sport Canada to launch an independent investigation into what they describe as a “toxic culture” within the sport’s national governing body. The group of 71 current and former Canadian gymnastics national team members sent an open letter to the director-general of Sport Canada saying it can “no longer sit in silence” as cries for change have gone unheeded. The gymnasts are the latest group within Canada’s Olympic movement to call for change. Candian bobsled and skeleton athletes did the same earlier this month.