Cavs forward Wade done for season following knee surgery

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will miss the rest of the season following knee surgery. It’s the latest medical setback for a Cleveland team bitten by major injuries for months. Wade underwent a procedure to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Wade’s loss will hurt Cleveland’s depth for the stretch run and into the playoffs. The Cavs currently have the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference with seven games left. Wade made 28 starts and had been an important contributor off the bench as well, averaging 5.3 points in 19.2 minutes. All-Star center Jarrett Allen has missed Cleveland’s past 10 days with a broken finger.