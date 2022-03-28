Flyers sign US Olympian Noah Cates among moves around NHL

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed prospect Noah Cates and are expected to insert him into their lineup right away. His college season ended over the weekend when Minnesota-Duluth was eliminated from the playoffs by Denver. Cates had three points in four games for the U.S. at the Beijing Olympics without NHL players. He was named an alternate captain despite being just 23 years old. Cates signed a two-year entry-level contract that covers the rest of this season and 2022-23. The rival Pittsburgh Penguins signed college free agent defenseman Colin Swoyer to a one-year deal for next season.