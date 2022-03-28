Wennberg’s quick goal helps Kraken to 6-1 victory over Kings

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored 14 seconds into the game, Jared McCann had his team-leading 24th goal of the season and the Seattle Kraken dominated on both ends of the ice in a 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings. Chris Driedger stopped 36 shots for the Kraken, who have four wins in their last six games. Seattle had 14 of its 18 skaters record a point. Adam Larsson, Victor Rask, Jordan Eberle and Daniel Sprong also scored and Vince Dunn collected two assists. Arthur Kaliyev scored and Cal Petersen made 32 saves for Los Angeles, which had earned points in four of its last five coming into the game. It was the 1,000th NHL regular-season game for coach Todd McLellan.