West side’s story: Suns top seed, plenty left to decide

By PAT GRAHAM
DENVER (AP) — The NBA regular season heads into the final two weeks and so much remains up for grabs. So many unknowns just waiting to be sorted out. Outside of the Phoenix Suns, that is, who have secured the top spot in the West. Nuggets coach Michael Malone described the depth of the West as “incredible” after his team recently went 14-4 and still remained in the sixth spot. It’s going to make for entertaining theater down the stretch. Very little is settled in the East, either. The top six teams are separated by just 4 1/2 games, with Miami currently leading the way. 

