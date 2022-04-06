AP Was There: LeBron James dumps Cleveland for Miami

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

LeBron James ends weeks of speculation over his future by announcing his decision on an ESPN special that he has decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and his home state of Ohio after seven years to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh at the Miami Heat seeking his first championship. James announced his plans from a small stage in Greenwich, Connecticut. James said he was taking his talents to South Beach. The two-time MVP with no title decided to join forces with fellow superstars, good friends and U.S. Olympic teammates for a powerful threesome.