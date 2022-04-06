Harvick still has gas in his tank as he adapts to Next Gen

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Harvick is a fading star trying to keep pace in a NASCAR that now seems more suited for younger drivers. He’s 46 years old, in his 22nd full NASCAR season and hasn’t won a race since 2020. So a slow start in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car hasn’t helped. But Stewart-Haas Racing finally hit on something last week at Richmond to score their best finish with Harvick so far this year. He ran second to Denny Hamlin. Now Harvick says he is committed to SHR, to NASCAR and winning a second Cup Series championship.