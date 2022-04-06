Maryland House OKs $400M plan to help keep Commanders
By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — To encourage the Washington Commanders to stay in Maryland, the Maryland House has approved a measure with a $400 million plan to develop the area around FedEx Field in the suburbs of the nation’s capital. The bill approved Wednesday doesn’t include money for a new stadium for the NFL team. The House voted 121-10 for the bill, which now goes to the Senate with less than a week to go in the state’s legislative session. The measure would authorize the Maryland Stadium Authority to use money from the state lottery to build infrastructure in Prince George’s County.
