Mmoh, Kyrgios advance US Men’s Clay Court quarterfinals

The Associated Press

Houston (AP) — Michael Mmoh beat Sam Querrey 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday in the second round of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship Wednesday. Mmoh, who had a bye into the second round after No. 1 seed Casper Ruud dropped out because of a wisdom tooth problem, advanced to a tour-level quarterfinal for the third time in his career. Querrey, who has reached the final in Houston twice, was defeated after advancing to the quarterfinals of this tournament in five of the previous six seasons. In other singles action Wednesday, Nick Kyrgios beat Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-2 to reach his first tour-level quarterfinal since doing it at this tournament in 2018. It’s the second time he’s advanced to a quarterfinal this season.