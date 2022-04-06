Proud of defensive style, Atlético still alive against City

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid isn’t making any excuses for the overly defensive style it used in the first leg against Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the Championship League on Tuesday. Coach Diego Simeone and his players were actually proudly defending it. Atlético held back from the start against Pep Guardiola’s team in Manchester in a 1-0 loss ahead of the second leg in Madrid next week. Simeone said he was “proud” of how Atlético played and said his team is “very much alive” for the return game at home.