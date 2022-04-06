Smile Happy is 9-5 favorite for Blue Grass at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Smile Happy is the 9-5 morning line favorite and will start from the No. 10 post among 12 horses for the $1 million Blue Grass at Keeneland. Smile Happy is coming off a runner-up finish to Kentucky Derby points leader Epicenter in the Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds in February after wins at Churchill Downs and Keeneland as a 2-year-old. Zandon is the 5-2 second choice from the No. 4 post with Emmanuel the third choice at 5-1 from the No. 6 post. The Blue Grass was elevated to Grade 1 status for the first time since 2016 with the purse raised $200,000.